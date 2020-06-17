(Greenfield) -- Nodaway Valley’s Brian Eisbach is probably best known in the area for leading the Wolverines girls basketball team to one of its finest seasons in school history this past winter.
The Wolverines were 20-3 and advanced deep into the postseason, improving in nearly every statistic from a solid 2018-19 campaign while doing so. For today’s purposes, though, he’s best known for Being Bald.
Eisbach joins an impressive list of bald coaches that have previously been featured on this segment.
“One day you’re graduating high school, and you’re voted best hair,” Eisbach said. “Fifteen years later, you’re trying to decide if you’re going to bic it.”
Eisbach eventually did bic it, but there’s a story behind that. An important story. All bald heads have an important story.
While Eisbach used to get a bi-monthly haircut to keep it “high and tight,” his usually thick hair started to turn thinner.
“We were going through a crowded restaurant, and it was kind of some dim lighting,” he said. “I kind of looked over, and I could see my scalp. I thought ‘Holy cow, I am losing my hair.’”
Finally, on a Sunday afternoon, Eisbach decided to buzz his hair without a guard. After some serious thought, he eventually made the plunge to shave it down completely with a razor. Not there weren’t some pitfalls along the way.
“We had laid my six-month-old son down for a nap,” he explained. “He woke up, and he didn’t recognize me. He was a little freaked out at first.”
Eventually, his son got used to it, and now Eisbach is a regular shaver of the head. Listen to the latest Being Bald interview with Eisbach in its entirety linked below.