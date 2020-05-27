(Corning) -- Last week, KMA Sports introduced a new series focusing on some of the finest hairstyles in KMAland. Of course, that would be the one that creates the most shine.
Today, we talk with Southwest Valley head football coach Anthony Donahoo, who hasn’t quite taken the leap to the completely bald world, but he’s pretty close.
“No trimmers or attachments to the trimmer,” Donahoo said. “I’m as close to bald as you can possibly get without actually taking a razor to it.”
Some people make the choice to move into the world of head-shaving while others – due to genes – have the decision made for them.
“It was a little bit of both,” Donahoo added. “You run with some haircuts in junior high that you probably don’t want to bring to public light.
“I got into college and thought growing my hair out was acceptable, and it wasn’t. I got married at 20, and that’s the last time I had a haircut. Ever since then, I said to heck with it and took it off.”
Donahoo says he and hair just don’t mix and points to an episode of growing out a mustache during his team’s 9-0 regular season in 2017 as more evidence.
“It doesn’t work on me,” he said. “Hair is something that just doesn’t really fit me. The last time I paid for a haircut was my wedding day. Since then, I just do it myself, and I’ve saved a lot of money.”
Hear much more with Coach Donahoo in the latest Being Bald interview linked below.