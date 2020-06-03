(Treynor) -- Treynor strength and conditioning coach and assistant basketball coach Jim Lovely has been bald for a long while.
“My dad is bald and my grandfather was bald,” Lovely said on the latest Being Bald segment. “I kind of knew it was coming.”
Lovely put some partial blame on playing college baseball and wearing a hat all the time. That, in his opinion, may have sped up the process.
“One day you wake up, and it’s not as thick as it was,” he said. “I tried short and tight, but I didn’t like the way that looked. I decided to go full razor blade bald.”
Lovely’s regimen is as strict as some of the training routines he sends his athletes at Treynor.
“Every morning in the shower, I just take the razor blade to it,” he said. “Don’t want to look any older than I have to.”
During Lovely’s coaching career, he’s spent a lot of his time in baseball, leading programs at Glenwood early in his career and more recently St. Albert. Now that he’s focused in on basketball, it gives fans of bald heads the chance to see one of the shiniest domes in all of KMAland.
“I’ve heard it all,” he said. “Mr. Clean, I can see the reflection on your head and fresh shine on your head this morning, Coach Lovely. But it’s all worth it. I love it.”
Listen to much more with Coach Lovely in the latest Being Bald interview linked below.