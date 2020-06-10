(Underwood) -- Underwood head football coach Nate Mechaelsen calls him “one of the best play callers in our state.” For today’s purposes, he just has one of the best haircuts in the state.
Eagles offensive coordinator Tim Richard is a proud Underwood alum and has extensive knowledge of offense after playing quarterback at Morningside. But again, it’s all secondary to his bald dome.
“In college, I just trimmed it down real low,” Richard said. “After that, it just never re-took. I went with it trimmed for a long time, and then one day I got that wild idea to just ‘bic it.’ I’ve loved it ever since.”
Unlike some of the other former “Being Bald” guests, Richard says he doesn’t shave it daily.
“That’s far too much work,” he said. “If you’re going to have this small amount of hair, you’re not looking for work.”
While the haircut is out of this world, Richard has been directing an offense that has had lots of success over the last several years. This past season, Underwood ranked second in Class 1A in passing yards and was a respectable 27th in rushing for a total ranking of eighth in the state.
“It’s an awesome coaching environment (at Underwood),” Richard said. “(Coach Mechaelsen) is an excellent coach to work for. He lets us coach. Nobody is ever scared to voice their opinion. He heaps a lot of praise on us, but he needs a lot of praise heaped on him.”
Hear the latest Being Bald interview in its entirety below.