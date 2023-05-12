(Red Oak) -- A hot and humid day at Red Oak Country Club played host to girls Class 2A regional first round golf action Friday, where Kuemper Catholic, Red Oak and Clarinda advanced to the regional finals.
Kuemper freshman Addy Beiter won the tournament going away, carding an 85 (+13).
“My short game [was good],” Beiter said. “My sand wedge was working the best. My drives were a little left, but I had good second shots. Just my short game and making putts.”
Kuemper’s team score was 402, nine strokes clear of Red Oak and Clarinda, who each totaled 411.
“Our goal was to just take one hole at a time this week,” Kuemper girls golf head coach Deb Gute said. “We’ve been getting some high scores in for a couple girls, some low scores for a couple girls, but everybody kind of came through today. I’m really proud of them.”
Along with Beiter, Elsa Tiefenthaler (94), Grace Tigges (103) and Ella Pick (120) all contributed to the Knights’ winning effort Friday.
“I knew that Elsa and Addy would probably do what they usually do, it was just trying to get the other three to come in at a good place,” Gute said. “It certainly worked for us.”
Now, Kuemper gets to play the regional finals on its home track at Carroll Municipal Golf Course, where the Knights will have a chance to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
“Our goal was to be able to have all five girls play next week at our home course,” Gute said. “I think we know that course inside and out. They take it a hole at a time, it doesn’t matter where they play. Hopefully they eat right, drink right and play good golf next Wednesday.”
The Red Oak duo of Addey Lydon and Brynn Knaus each fired 92 to take third and fourth, respectively.
“This is my first time moving on and I’m pretty excited about it,” Knaus said. “Knowing the course really helped.”
Lydon carded a 44 on the front nine en route to a solid round.
“My drives [were great],” Lydon said. “I was hitting them really straight and really far. My putting [was good], too. I had some good putts today, some long ones. Knowing the course, I knew where to aim.”
Underwood’s Mary Stephens advanced individually with a 91, which was good for a runner-up finish.
Kuemper, Red Oak, Clarinda and Stephens will all play in the regional finals with a trip to state on the line in Carroll Wednesday.
View full results from Friday’s action here.
See full video interviews with Beiter, Gute, Lydon and Knaus below.