(Denison) -- Kuemper Catholic freshman Addy Beiter's first conference title came in dramatic fashion.
"It's so crazy," Beiter said. "Coming in here as a freshman is such a good experience."
Beiter found herself in an intense battle with Atlantic's Belle Berg. Both golfers carded a 92 after 18 holes, prompting a sudden-death playoff, which Beiter ultimately won.
"We've played together before," Beiter said. "I knew it was going to be a challenge, but I do well under pressure. I just had to keep my head in it. I had a good drive, a nice chip and putt. That ended up winning it."
Beiter's title puts her on path to potentially capture four conference crowns in her prep career.
"I was so scared coming into this season," Beiter said. "My dad has talked me through this. It's pretty cool."
Berg's runner-up finish led Atlantic to the team title.
The Trojans tallied a 383 to pace the field. They had three golfers in the top five. Lexi Noelck was fourth (96) and Abby Smith finished fifth (96). Makenna Schroeder finished ninth (100), and Abby Muller was 15th (103).
Clarinda finished second with a 409. Taylor Rasmussen finished eighth (99), Gianna Rock was 10th (100) and Tatum Watkins claimed 11th (101).
Harlan fired a 421 to claim third. Macy Mueller was their lone top-15 finisher. She finished 14th with a 102.
St. Albert's Alexis Narmi was third with a 94. Kuemper Catholic's Elsa Tiefenthaler (96) and Red Oak's Brynn Knaus (96) were in the top 10 with respective finishes of sixth and seventh.
Shenandoah's Molli Finn took 12th (101), and Denison-Schleswig's Emily Bahnsen went home in 13th (101).
View the full results below. Click below to hear the full interview with Beiter.