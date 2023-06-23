(Lincoln) -- Bellevue West wide receivers Dae’Vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris have committed to Nebraska.
Hall, who goes 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, is the No. 2 player in Nebraska and the No. 57 wide receiver, ranking 375th nationally, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 6-foot-0, 168-pound McMorris is ranked as the No. 3 player in the state, No. 72 wide receiver and No. 506 player nationally by the same rankings.
Hall and McMorris join their teammate and quarterback Danny Kaelin in the class.