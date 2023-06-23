Nebraska Cornhuskers Helmet.jpg
Photo: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

(Lincoln) -- Bellevue West wide receivers Dae’Vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris have committed to Nebraska.

Hall, who goes 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, is the No. 2 player in Nebraska and the No. 57 wide receiver, ranking 375th nationally, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 6-foot-0, 168-pound McMorris is ranked as the No. 3 player in the state, No. 72 wide receiver and No. 506 player nationally by the same rankings.

Hall and McMorris join their teammate and quarterback Danny Kaelin in the class.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.