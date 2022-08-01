(Omaha) -- Bellevue West standout Josiah Dotzler has committed to Creighton.
Dotzler chose Creighton over offers from Omaha, Drake and Indiana State.
Dotzler is Creighton’s first commit to their 2023 class.
