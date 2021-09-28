(KMAland) -- Belmont has officially joined the Missouri Valley Conference, effective in the fall of 2022.
In a release, MVC Commissioner Jeff Jackson said, ""This is a great day for the Missouri Valley Conference. It's not often that you have an opportunity to add to your membership one of the premier athletic departments in the United States, and we've been able to accomplish that with the addition of Belmont University."
Belmont University, located in Nashville, Tennessee, comes to the MVC from the Ohio Valley Conference.
