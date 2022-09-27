(Woodbine) -- The Woodbine cross country teams have produced some strong results behind a pair of stout runners.
"We're pretty pleased with how things are going," Coach James Smith said. "We've only had three meets, but we've improved quite a bit. That's what we want to see. We want to peak around conference and district time. That's what we're seeing."
The boys currently rank No. 4 in the latest Class 1A rankings released by the IATC.
"It's nice to see they're hungry," Smith said. "They're working to get better at every meet and every practice."
Junior Landon Bendgen leads the boys lineup. An injury sidelined Bendgen most of last year, but he's returned to form this year with recent titles at Avoca and Mapleton. Bendgen currently sits No. 4 in the Class 1A rankings.
"He's come on strong the last two meets," Smith said. "He ran to perfection and set pace."
Aside from Bendgen, Thomas Tremel, Gunner Wagner and Lane Vennink also contribute. Wagner is ranked No. 27 by the IATC.
Multi-sport star Addison Murdock leads the girls lineup. When Murdock isn't contributing to the volleyball team, she pilots the Tigers' cross country lineup.
Adyson Lapel, Nicole Sherer and Elise Olson have also been mainstays in the Tigers' lineup.
The Tigers have the pieces intact for a strong postseason. They'll spend the time until then putting themselves in the best position for that.
"We want to perform well as a team," Smith said. "We know the rankings are a determining factor for districts. We want to see them get stronger so they can hold a pace. When we don't have meets, we'll be doing a lot of hill work."
The Tigers return to action on Thursday at IKM-Manning.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Smith.