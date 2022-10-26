(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches have released their final individual rankings ahead of this weekend's state meet.
Find the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland runners below.
WHEELCHAIR BOYS
1. Eli Johnson, FR, Bedford
CLASS 1A GIRLS
13. Madison Sporrer, SO, Logan-Magnolia
14. Allysen Johnsen, FR, Logan-Magnolia
15. Mya Moss, SR, Logan-Magnolia
24. Rylee Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars
27. Stefi Beisswenger, SO, Audubon
CLASS 1A BOYS
1. Landon Bendgen, JR, Woodbine
5. Caden Keller, SR, IKM-Manning
6. Colin Lillie, SR, St. Albert
7. Patrick Heffernan, SR, Boyer Valley
16. Ronan Jimenez, SR, Southeast Warren
26. Doug Berg, SR, Nodaway Valley
CLASS 2A GIRLS
6. Mayson Hartley, SR, Clarinda
CLASS 2A BOYS
18. Treyton Schaapherder, JR, Clarinda
19. Kyle Wagoner, SO, Clarinda
CLASS 3A GIRLS
4. Lindsey Sonderman, SO, Harlan
15. Ava Rush, SR, Atlantic
16, Lola Mendlik, SO, Denison-Schleswig
29. Claire Pellett, JR, Atlantic
30. Madelyn Berglund, SO, Glenwood
CLASS 3A BOYS
2. Ethan Eichhorn, JR, Lewis Central
6. Bryant Keller, JR, Glenwood
14. Andrew Smith, JR, Glenwood
25. Liam Hays, JR, Glenwood
26. Kade Diercks, JR, Lewis Central
CLASS 4A BOYS
5. Natnael Kifle, JR, Sioux City North
8. Gabe Nash, SR, Sioux City North