(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches have released their final individual rankings ahead of this weekend's state meet. 

Find the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland runners below. 

WHEELCHAIR BOYS

1. Eli Johnson, FR, Bedford 

CLASS 1A GIRLS 

13. Madison Sporrer, SO, Logan-Magnolia

14. Allysen Johnsen, FR, Logan-Magnolia

15. Mya Moss, SR, Logan-Magnolia

24. Rylee Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars

27. Stefi Beisswenger, SO, Audubon 

CLASS 1A BOYS

1. Landon Bendgen, JR, Woodbine

5. Caden Keller, SR, IKM-Manning

6. Colin Lillie, SR, St. Albert

7. Patrick Heffernan, SR, Boyer Valley

16. Ronan Jimenez, SR, Southeast Warren

26. Doug Berg, SR, Nodaway Valley

CLASS 2A GIRLS

6. Mayson Hartley, SR, Clarinda

CLASS 2A BOYS 

18. Treyton Schaapherder, JR, Clarinda

19. Kyle Wagoner, SO, Clarinda 

CLASS 3A GIRLS

4. Lindsey Sonderman, SO, Harlan 

15. Ava Rush, SR, Atlantic

16, Lola Mendlik, SO, Denison-Schleswig

29. Claire Pellett, JR, Atlantic

30. Madelyn Berglund, SO, Glenwood 

CLASS 3A BOYS 

2. Ethan Eichhorn, JR, Lewis Central

6. Bryant Keller, JR, Glenwood

14. Andrew Smith, JR, Glenwood

25. Liam Hays, JR, Glenwood

26. Kade Diercks, JR, Lewis Central

CLASS 4A BOYS 

5. Natnael Kifle, JR, Sioux City North

8. Gabe Nash, SR, Sioux City North 

