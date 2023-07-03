(Harlan) -- Adam Bendorf wrestled for some great coaches during his glory days.
Now, Bendorf hopes to make the same impact those coaches made on him as he takes over as the head wrestling coach at Harlan.
Bendorf replaces legendary coach John Murtaugh, who retired after two decades with the program.
"This is something I've always dreamed of doing," Bendorf said. "If I had a second life to live, I'd be a kindergarten teacher and coach high school wrestling. This is a great opportunity."
Bendorf, a family practice physician in Harlan, spent the last few seasons helping with the Harlan program. His sons, Carter and Zane, were both standouts for the Cyclones.
"It (getting into coaching) stems from my passion for the sport," he said. "I've always enjoyed being a mentor. It's front and center to me. It's a great opportunity to influence and teach them life lessons."
Bendorf has seen the success of Harlan athletics up close. He hopes to continue that, perhaps in wrestling and other sports.
"Harlan has an aura of excellence," he said. "You have a legacy of football championships and multiple state championships in other sports. There's no lack of athleticism in this town. I'm just excited to hopefully harness some of the athleticism we've had in football."
Bendorf hopes Harlan's recent success in football can help the wrestling program.
"I have a list of players I'm going to reach out to and see if I can't get them to go out for wrestling," he said. "Wrestling helps develop football players more than other sports."
Bendorf was a standout wrestler in his prime. He was a two-time state champion at Lewis Central and wrestled at BYU before the university disbanded the program in 1999. He wrestled in high school for legendary high school coach Keith Massey and for Mark Schultz -- an Olympic gold medalist -- at BYU. Bendorf hopes his opportunity to learn from two greats in the sport will help him lead his new team.
"I learned the importance of discipline," he said. "Discipline may have a negative connotation in some people's minds, but it's about self-discipline. Sometimes, we set goals and don't understand what it takes to achieve that goal. If you set goals and wrap your head around them, your likelihood of accomplishing that goal goes up quite a bit. I hope to instill that in the boys."
While building successful wrestlers is important to Bendorf, he also wants his wrestlers to have a positive experience.
"You got to have fun," he said. "It's hard to do anything if you're not having fun. We're going to make it fun, and we're going to work hard. I'm going to expect a lot of focus. I want attention, focus and hard work. Those are going to be the staples. We'll play hard and work hard."
Hear more with Coach Bendorf below.