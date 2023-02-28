(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball swept the specialty awards from the MIAA, released Tuesday.
Diego Bernard was named the MIAA Player and Defensive Player of the Year while Bennett Stirtz picked up the league’s Freshman of the Year. Ben McCollum was also tabbed the MIAA Coach of the Year for an eighth time.
Bernard landed on the All-MIAA First Team and All-Defensive Team, and Stirtz and Wes Dreamer were both All-MIA Second Team choices.
Find the complete release from Northwest athletics linked here.