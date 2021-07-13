(Corydon) -- Another stellar pitching performance from Sterling Berndt and a five-run sixth inning propelled Wayne to a 9-1 victory over Lenox on Monday night and into the Class 1A State Tournament for the third year in a row and sixth time in school history.
"This never gets old," head coach Heather Fortune said about her team's latest trip to Fort Dodge. "They've had their sights set on this all year, and in the end, did what they needed to do."
"Our team has worked so hard this year," Berndt said. "We really deserve to be going to state."
Berndt was dialed in on Monday night as the junior went toe-to-toe with Lenox pitcher TJ Stoaks in a battle between two of the state’s top strikeout leaders. The lefty closed the evening with 14 strikeouts on four hits and one walk. Berndt set the tone early by striking out five of the first six batters she faced.
"My corners and off-speed were well," Berndt said. "My catcher (Camryn Jacobsen) called a great game and made sure I was confident."
"She's fantastic, gritty and a gamer," Coach Fortune said about her ace. "She just knows how to compete in the end."
The Falcons' offense took advantage of Berndt's gritty performance by tallying three runs in the first inning, two of which came from a two-RBI hit from Abigayle Henderson. They added another run in the second on an RBI from Emily Jones to push their lead to 4-0 through two innings.
"The girls said to not wait," Fortune said. "They came out swinging. We had a great batting practice before we took the field, and they put it to use."
Lenox's offense settled in and had opportunities on the bases but could not get on the board until senior McKinna Hogan opened the sixth inning with a solo home run to cut the deficit to 4-1.
The momentum was short-lived, though, as Berndt retired the next three batters and earned her 11th and 12th strikeouts of the evening in the process.
"I don't think it bothered me at all," Berndt said about the homer. "I knew it wasn't a big deal, so I was fine with it."
Wayne's offense cemented their third consecutive trip to state with five runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by a three-run blast from Jones -- her fourth of the season -- to extend Wayne's lead to 9-1.
"I was just trying to get our two runs in," Jones said. "I wanted a few more to help us out. It felt good off the bat."
Henderson quickly followed Jones' dinger with one of her to bring the score to 9-1. In the seventh, Berndt added two more strikeouts and worked a groundout to make the Falcons' sixth trip to state a reality.
Jones had three hits and four RBI in the win while Henderson sent four runs across on two hits.
"I've been blessed with awesome hitters," Fortune said. "They worked hard all season."
Aside from Hogan's homer, Lenox (29-7) also received hits from Zoey Reed, Caitlyn Maynes and Dayna Robinson. Stoaks struck out five, walked seven, surrendered 12 hits and nine earned runs. The Indian Hills commit is one of two Tigers that played their final game, joining Hogan, who homered in her final at-bat.
Wayne (23-4) advances to a Class 1A State Quarterfinal on Monday against an opponent yet to be determined. Regardless of the opponent, the 1A No. 2 Falcons hope to get over the hump, which starts by winning their first game.
"Losing in the first round has broken us every time," Berndt said. "We have the team to do it, and I think we will do great."
"We won't overlook our first game," Fortune said. "We'll see what we need to prepare for and go from there."
After the game, KMA Sports spoke with Jones, Berndt and Coach Berndt. Click below to view the full interviews.