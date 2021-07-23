(KMAland) -- Sterling Berndt, Jayda Gay, Makayla Ruble and Mya Willey were named unanimous first team All-Pride of Iowa Conference on Friday.
Wayne’s Berndt, TJ Stoaks of Lenox, Mount Ayr’s Addy Reynolds and Alivia Ruble of Southeast Warren were all placed on the first team as pitchers. Reynolds and Ruble were originally voted in as utility players but put in the pitcher position as selected by their coach.
Catchers Camryn Jacobsen of Wayne and Madeline Myer of Martensdale-St. Marys were also first team picks along with infielders Emily Jones of Wayne, Josie Hartman of Southeast Warren, Gay of Martensdale-St. Marys and Mount Ayr’s Alexa Anderson.
In the outfield, Wayne’s Willey and Southeast Warren’s Makaya Ruble were picked along with Jackie Kleve of Martensdale-St. Marys. Noelle McKnight of East Union and Campbell German of Martensdale-St. Marys were also utility selections.
View the complete list of honorees, including second team and honorable mention choices in the PDF below.