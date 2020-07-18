(Corydon) -- A near-perfect performance from Sterling Berndt and some opportunistic hitting has put Wayne within one win of returning to the state tournament.
The 1A No. 5 Falcons took care of Pride of Iowa Conference foe Lenox for the third time this season, doing so this time in 10-0 fashion in a Class 1A regional semifinal heard on the KMAX-Stream.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
"The girls just came out and put it all together," Coach Heather told KMA Sports.
In a battle between two of the state's top-five leaders in strikeouts Berndt barely bobbled in the circle while the Wayne offense found a way to get to Lenox pitcher TJ Stoaks, managing eight hits in five innings for the quick victory.
Berndt retired the first nine batters she faced, eight of which came via strikeouts. She finished the evening with 11 total strikeouts and allowed just one baserunner, which reached via a walk.
"Everything just worked," Berndt told KMA Sports. "I was just feeling it from the start, I felt good as soon as I went out."
"She's fantastic," Coach Fortune said. "She plays one batter at a time and she's phenomenal. I just can't ask anymore out of her."
Wayne got on the board in the second inning, but blew the game open in the third. The Falcons plated two quick runs in their portion of the third before lightning and a brief shower delayed the contest for nearly 50 minutes. The game resumed and so did Wayne's efficient hitting, they scored four more runs in the frame to complete a six-run stanza and take a 7-0 lead. Allie Wik added to the lead in the fourth inning with a three-run homer to push the lead to 10-0.
"As soon as I saw the middle infielder booking it, I knew it was going over," Wik said.
Wik's homer was her third hit of the night, she also scored three runs.
"Our focus all the time is to see the ball and hit the ball," Fortune said. "We can pick up the things we need to work on later, but right now we have a job to do."
Emily Jones posted two hits and scored twice for the Falcons as well.
The victory marks the Falcons' (16-4) third consecutive victory. Those three wins have come by a combined score of 34-3.
"The girls have really come on the last two weeks, starting to put some things together as a team and just doing a great job."
Lenox sees their season conclude at 11-9. The Tigers had only two seniors on their roster -- Kayla Yzaguirre and Camryn Douglas.
Wayne's victory has the Falcons within one win of returning to Fort Dodge. The only thing standing between them and a repeat trip is Twin Cedars (19-5). The Sabers reached a regional final courtesy of a 6-2 win over Central Decatur Friday night. Wayne and Twin Cedars met on June 17th, which Wayne won 10-0. However, they are expecting a much tighter battle from a much-improved Twin Cedars squad.
"They're a fantastic ball program who has come out strong at the end of their season as well" Fortune said. "We are just going to come out Monday and see what happens."
The complete interviews with Berndt, Wik and Coach Fortune can be viewed below.