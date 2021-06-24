(Corydon) -- Sterling Berndt and her Wayne softball team are in a midseason groove that has them playing above even some of the state’s best.
Berndt – the most recent Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week – has been downright dominant this season, especially during the Falcons’ current 12-game win streak.
“I can’t be more thankful for my team scoring runs,” Berndt said. “I don’t have to stress about keeping the other team low. They’ve truly been coming out killing the ball. We’ve been adjusting to every pitcher we’ve seen.”
While everything within the game has improved, Berndt says that the team chemistry is the true driver of their streak.
“We started a little rough,” she said. “We were just kind of touchy around each other, and then we had a meeting and laid everything out. We got it together, and now all of us are fine and killing the ball. We’re having so much fun together.”
Meanwhile, hitters are not having any fun trying to reach against Berndt. During the course of the last week, Berndt threw 35 innings, struck out 76 batters, walked just four and allowed only six hits. As a reference point, she actually had more hits herself at the plate (8) than her opponents did.
“I truly have just been feeling great,” she said. “My arm is perfect, it’s healthy and nothing is going wrong. I’m confident in every pitch. I have a new thing that I kind of do. I have mini battles with each batter at the plate. If they get on, I just focus on the person in front of me. It really helps a lot. I don’t worry about anything else but the person in front of me.”
While Berndt has been on her game, the offense has also been on point with an average of 9.6 runs per game during the 12-game streak. And the wins have come against some of the state’s top teams, including Collins-Maxwell, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Grand View Christian, Martensdale-St. Marys and Mount Ayr.
“I definitely think our confidence and mentality (have helped),” Berndt said. “We came into the Oskaloosa Tournament, and our goal was to set the tone. We needed to score runs to start the game, be loud and be there the whole game. Everything worked for us.”
Wayne will have another tough matchup with Martensdale-St. Marys Thursday, as well as a difficult showdown with state-ranked West Burlington on Saturday. However, one game – a home meeting with Southeast Warren on July 1st – continues to be on Berndt’s radar. The Warhawks were 3-2 winners over Wayne on June 1st.
“I’ve been counting down the days,” Berndt said. “I have a lot of respect for Southeast Warren, but I think it will be a good game. It’ll be a game to come and watch, and I think it’ll come down to the final out.”
Listen to the full interview with Berndt from Thursday’s Upon Further Review below.