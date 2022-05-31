(Des Moines) -- Lewis Central’s season came to an end Tuesday at the hands of Norwalk (16-3) in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A girls state soccer tournament.
The Titans (15-6), who were the No. 6 seed, fell to the No. 3 seed Warriors 3-1.
“These girls played really, really hard,” Lewis Central head coach Jesse Smith said. “I keep telling them that I’m so proud of the effort they gave.”
Lewis Central went into halftime with a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal by Haylee Erickson in the 28th minute.
From there, it was all Norwalk.
Senior Jojo Bice recorded a hat trick for the Warriors, with all three goals coming in the second half.
“Credit to Norwalk, they did a really good job,” Smith said. “They made a couple adjustments at halftime like I thought they would, they played a little more direct through their forward Bice and got behind us a couple times.”
Bice scored in the 44th, 52nd and 63rd minute of the game to propel Norwalk to the semifinals.
Lewis Central finished the season with a 15-6 record overall and its sixth straight appearance in the state tournament.
View a video interview with Smith below.