(Lawrence) -- The Big 12 Conference television partners announced kickoff times for the first three games of Kansas football’s season.
The Jayhawks will open the year on Friday, September 2nd against Tennessee Tech at 7:00 PM on Big 12 Now. They will hit the road the next week to open Big 12 play against West Virginia on Saturday, September 10th with a kickoff at 5:00 PM on Big 12 Now. Their third game against Houston on September 17th is slated for a 3:00 PM kick on ESPNU.
