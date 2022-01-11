(KMAland) -- The Big 12 Conference has announced a series of changes to the women’s basketball schedule.
Kansas’ home game withe West Virginia will now be played on Tuesday, February 15th after being postponed on January 5th. To make room on the slate, the Jayhawks’ game against Oklahoma State will be moved from February 16th to February 2nd.
The Kansas State basketball schedule was also altered with their meeting against Baylor moved from February 16th to February 9th. View the complete release from the Big 12 Conference linked here.