(Ames) -- The Big 12 Conference has announced the 2020 volleyball, which features a 16-match, conference only slate.
Iowa State opens the season on September 25th at Kansas State and will begin their home schedule against Texas Tech on October 2nd.
The complete schedules for Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State can be found below. The full Big 12 schedules can be viewed here.
2020 Iowa State Volleyball Schedule
September 25th: at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m.
September 26th: at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m.
October 2nd: Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.
October 3rd: Texas Tech, TBA
October 8th: at Texas, TBA
October 9th: at Texas, TBA
October 23rd: Baylor, 4 p.m.
October 24th: Baylor, 4 p.m.
October 30th: Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.
October 31st: Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
November 6th: at West Virginia, TBA
November 7th, at West Virginia, TBA
November 13th: Kansas, TBA
November 14th: Kansas, TBA
November 20th: at TCU, 5 p.m.
November 21st: at TCU, 5 p.m.
2020 Kansas Volleyball Schedule
September 25th: Baylor
September 26th: Baylor
October 1st: at Texas
October 2nd: at Texas
October 9th: West Virginia
October 10th: West Virginia
October 16th: at Oklahoma
October 17th: at Oklahoma
October 22nd: at TCU
October 23rd: at TCU
October 29th: Kansas State
October 30th: Kansas State
November 13th: at Iowa State
November 14th: at Iowa State
November 19th: Texas Tech
November 20th: Texas Tech
Kansas State Schedule
September 25th: Iowa State
September 26th: Iowa State
October 1st: at West Virginia
October 2nd: at West Virginia
October 16th: vs. Texas
October 17th: vs. Texas
October 22nd: vs. Oklahoma
October 23rd: vs. Oklahoma
October 29th: at Kansas
October 30th: at Kansas
November 6th: at Texas Tech
November 7th: at Texas Tech
November 13th: vs. TCU
November 14th: vs. TCU
November 20th: at Baylor
November 21st: at Baylor