Iowa State Cyclones

(Ames) -- The Big 12 Conference has announced the 2020 volleyball, which features a 16-match, conference only slate.

Iowa State opens the season on September 25th at Kansas State and will begin their home schedule against Texas Tech on October 2nd. 

The complete schedules for Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State can be found below. The full Big 12 schedules can be viewed here.

2020 Iowa State Volleyball Schedule

September 25th: at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m.

September 26th: at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m.

October 2nd: Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.

October 3rd: Texas Tech, TBA

October 8th: at Texas, TBA

October 9th: at Texas, TBA

October 23rd: Baylor, 4 p.m.

October 24th: Baylor, 4 p.m.

October 30th: Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.

October 31st: Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

November 6th: at West Virginia, TBA

November 7th, at West Virginia, TBA

November 13th: Kansas, TBA

November 14th: Kansas, TBA

November 20th: at TCU, 5 p.m.

November 21st: at TCU, 5 p.m. 

2020 Kansas Volleyball Schedule

September 25th: Baylor

September 26th: Baylor

October 1st: at Texas

October 2nd: at Texas

October 9th: West Virginia

October 10th: West Virginia

October 16th: at Oklahoma

October 17th: at Oklahoma

October 22nd: at TCU

October 23rd: at TCU

October 29th: Kansas State 

October 30th: Kansas State

November 13th: at Iowa State

November 14th: at Iowa State

November 19th: Texas Tech

November 20th: Texas Tech 

Kansas State Schedule 

September 25th: Iowa State

September 26th: Iowa State

October 1st: at West Virginia

October 2nd: at West Virginia

October 16th: vs. Texas 

October 17th: vs. Texas

October 22nd: vs. Oklahoma 

October 23rd: vs. Oklahoma

October 29th: at Kansas 

October 30th: at Kansas 

November 6th: at Texas Tech

November 7th: at Texas Tech 

November 13th: vs. TCU

November 14th: vs. TCU

November 20th: at Baylor

November 21st: at Baylor 

