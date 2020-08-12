(KMAland) -- The Big 12 Conference has released a new conference schedule for the upcoming football season.
Iowa State will open the year at TCU on September 26th before home dates with Oklahoma and Texas Tech the following two weeks. Their next two games are on the road at Oklahoma State and Kansas before a home game with Baylor.
The Cyclones close the season at home against Kansas State, at Texas and against West Virginia in Ames. There are two bye weeks in the schedule — October 17th and November 14th.
View the complete Big 12 Conference schedule at the tweet linked.