(KMAland) -- The Big 12 Conference has announced the league’s scheduling matrix for the 2023-24 women’s basketball season.
Iowa State will have home-and-aways with Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and West Virginia, home-only meetings with Baylor, Cincinnati, Oklahoma and TCU and away-only matchups with UCF, Houston, Texas and Texas Tech.
Kansas will have home-and-aways with Baylor, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas State and Oklahoma, and Kansas State will play home-and-aways with UCF, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Kansas will be at home only against Cincinnati, Houston, Oklahoma State and West Virginia, and Kansas State’s home-only matchups are against BYU, Houston, Oklahoma State and West Virginia. The away-only meetings for Kansas are UCF, Texas, TCU and Texas Tech and Baylor, Cincinnati, TCU and Texas Tech for K-State.
View the complete release from the Big 12 Conference linked here.