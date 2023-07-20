(KMAland) -- The Big 12 Conference has announced the scheduling matrix for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season.
Iowa State will have home-and-aways with BYU, Houston, Kansas State, Oklahoma and TCU while Kansas will have home-and-aways with Baylor, Houston, K-State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State and K-State will have home-and-aways with BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State and West Virginia.
The Cyclones have home-onlys with Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and West Virginia and away-onlys with Baylor, UCF, Cincinnati and Texas. Kansas has home-only matchups with BYU, Cincinnati, TCU and Texas and away-onlys with UCF, Iowa State, Texas Tech and West Virginia. Kansas State meets Baylor, UCF, Oklahoma and TCU at home only while UCF, Iowa State, Texas Tech and West Virginia are their away-only meetings.
View the complete release from the Big 12 Conference linked here.