(Ames) -- The Big 12 and ESPN announced their volleyball and soccer TV schedule for the 2022 season.
In volleyball Iowa State has three televised games – a September 28th contest at home against Baylor (ESPN2), at Kansas State on October 2nd (ESPNU) and their October 26th game at West Virginia (ESPNU).
Kansas volleyball has three televised games: at home against Texas on September 21st (ESPNU), at West Virginia on October 19th (ESPNU) and at home against Oklahoma (October 30th).
Kansas will face TCU soccer at home on September 25th on ESPNU.
View the full release from the Big 12 here.