(Kansas City) -- The Big 12 Conference has announced a one-year extension to their agreement with Kansas City to host the men’s and women’s basketball championships.
The deal pushes their multi-year extension through 2025. Kansas City hosted the championships for the first six years of the league from 1997 through 2002 and then again in 2005, 2008 and 2010-12.
The men’s postseason has been in Kansas City since 2010 while the women’s championship was set to a return in 2020.
View the complete release from the Big 12 Conference linked here.