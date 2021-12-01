(KMAland) -- The Big 12 Conference released their football schedules for the 2022 season on Wednesday.
Iowa State kicks off their Big 12 slate on September 24th at home against Baylor and will also host Kansas State (October 8th), West Virginia (November 5th) and Texas Tech (November 19th).
Kansas kicks off Big 12 play on September 24th at Oklahoma and open their home slate on October 1st against Texas Tech while Kansas kicks off the Big 12 season with a trip to West Virginia on September 10th. The Jayhawks' home opener is October 1st against Iowa State.
View the full release from the Big 12 Conference here.