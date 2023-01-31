(KMAland) -- The Big 12 has released its football schedules for the 2023 season.
The 2023 season marks the addition of BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston to the league.
Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State each open league play at home on September 23rd.
Iowa State hosts Oklahoma State, Kansas welcomes BYU and Kansas State brings Central Florida to town.
Iowa State and Kansas State play November 25th in Manhattan, Iowa State and Kansas meet November 4th in Ames and Kansas/Kansas State play November 18th in Lawrence.
View the full release from the Big 12 here.