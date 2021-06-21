(KMAland) -- The Big 12 Conference has announced the schedule for the women’s soccer season.
The season will begin on Thursday, September 23rd and finish Thursday, October 28th. The schedule has nine regular-season matches for each team.
Iowa State will open the year on September 24th at West Virginia with their home opener slated for September 30th against Oklahoma State.
Kansas State opens at home against Texas on September 23rd, and Kansas will be at TCU to open the season on that same evening. The Jayhawks home opener is against K-State on September 30th.
View the complete release from the Big 12 Conference linked here.