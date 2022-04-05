(KMAland) -- Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby will step away from his role later this year.
In a release, Bowlsby said, “After more than 40 years of serving in leadership roles in intercollegiate athletics, including the last 10 with the Big 12, and given the major issues that college sports in general and the Big 12 specifically will address in the next several years, I have reached a natural transition point in my tenure as Commissioner, as well as in my career."
Bowlsby was appointed commissioner in 2012. The search for his replacement will begin shortly.
