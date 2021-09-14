(Atlantic) -- Atlantic first year head coach Joe Brummer nabbed his first career victory on Friday night. The Trojans rolled to a 37-13 win over Shenandoah to move to 1-2 on the season.
“The kids played really well,” Brummer said. “The first one is kind of the toughest one. The kids up front played really well on both sides of the ball. That allowed us to get the running game going, and we definitely played a really good defense with four picks on the night.”
The running game was led by sophomore Dante Hedrington, who rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries while Tanner O’Brien added another 48 on just six totes. Junior Caden Andersen threw three touchdowns and 134 yards, including two scores and 86 yards to senior Garrett McLaren.
McLaren was key on defense, too, with one of the four interceptions, joining Ethan Sturm, Jackson McLaren and Logan Terrell in grabbing a turnover. Both O’Brien and Nathan Keiser led the Atlantic defense with 2.0 tackles for loss each.
The bounce back win came after a pair of tough losses to Glenwood and Kuemper Catholic in which Atlantic failed to score.
“It was a tale of two halves in both of those games,” Brummer said. “We were down 7-0 (late in the first half), and they were close games. We were right on the cusp of making those tight contests, and then in the second half they blew us out of the water in both games. It was kind of just making the adjustment to put a full game together, get two halves going and we did a great job of that.”
Coach Brummer says he’s proud of the veterans on his team for stepping up and making sure they avoided taking those losses into their meeting with Shenandoah. That includes a veteran coach in defensive coordinator Lee Saathoff.
“I’m super fortunate,” he said. “He’s been doing this a while, and we definitely lean on his veteran leadership. Kids-wise we’ve got some good guys all around. Garrett McLaren is a vocal leader. Ethan Sturm is a captain that stepped up in big roles and definitely leads by example. Brenden Casey is one of our leaders up front and does a phenomenal job.”
That leadership will be needed again this week when they travel to Ballard (1-2). The Bombers lost to Bondurant-Farrar and ADM in their first two weeks before a dominant 26-0 win over Boone in week three.
“They’re big, fast and physical,” Brummer said. “They’ve also played an extremely tough schedule to start the year. They’re big up front, have a physical running back and they’re definitely going to pound the rock with athletes all over the place.”
The Bombers bring a balanced offense with 466 rushing yards between junior Gabe Christensen (266) and Ashton Hermann (200). Hermann is the quarterback with 454 yards passing and five scores, including three to senior Jacob Ihle, who leads the team with 13 receptions for 139 yards. The Ballard defense has been active, too, with 18.0 tackles for loss in their first three games.
Coach Brummer says the main focus for Atlantic will be on themselves, just as it is every week.
“We talk about three things every week,” he said. “Winning the rushing battle, winning the turnover battle and winning the penalty battle. Whoever – most of the time – wins the rushing yardage is going to have the ball more, and if you don’t have the ball you can’t score. Limiting those turnovers, definitely trying to get as many possessions as we can while not letting the other team have it. And those penalties, making sure we’re not shooting ourselves in the foot.”
Tune in for all of KMA Sports’ week four coverage on Friday night from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1. Listen to the full interview with Coach Brummer below.