(Underwood) -- Underwood freshman Molly Allen put together a dream season this year for the Eagles. The state and Western Iowa Conference champion is the first KMAland Girls Wrester of the Year.
“I’ve learned so much this year,” Allen said. “Being on the high school boys team, being with my brothers. That’s helped me learn a lot.”
Allen, who also qualified for the state boys tournament at 106 pounds, has wrestled just one year in high school and already has an impressive list of accolades.
“Miss Molly” won the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic in December (at 107), claimed a WIC title seven days later (106), nabbed a medal at the Rollin Dyer Invitational in early January (106) and won a girls state title later (105) that month before qualifying in the boys state field (106).
“It felt really good to accomplish my goals,” Allen said. “Going into (the girls state tournament), I had a pretty strong feeling I was going to do really good. When I accomplished that goal, it was really amazing.”
Allen went 32-7 on the year and was one of only two girls in the state to qualify for the boys state tournament. When it comes to wrestling, it’s in her blood.
“I have four brothers, and we’ve always wrestled,” Allen said. “When we were little, my dad just threw me in one of the tournaments with them. I’ve always rolled around with them, and wrestling has been strong in my family for a while.”
The niece of long-time Creston/Orient-Macksburg wrestling coach and current Riverside activities director and football coach Darrell Frain, Allen says she gave up wrestling for a couple of years before returning to the sport around the age of 9.
“I like the physical side of it and the toughness to it,” Allen said. “Not many girls can wrestle and hang with the boys, and I like to say that I can.”
With the sanctioning of girls wrestling in the state of Iowa by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, Allen won’t be able to compete against boys during the regular or postseason next year.
“I’m a little nervous about it,” Allen said. “It’s obviously going to be harder for me to get better if I’m practicing with girls that are just starting. I love wrestling with the boys, and it is a little concerning. But honestly, I’m looking at the bigger picture and thinking about colleges. Overall, I’m going to be wrestling girls in college and wrestling girls now is just preparing me for later.”
