(KMAland) -- The Big East Conference released their men's basketball television schedule on Wednesday, and it includes 14 Creighton games.
The Bluejays' first televised contest is December 17th at home against Villanova on FS1. They also play at DePaul on December 20th on FS1.
Other notable matchups/broadcasts include a January 15th road trip to Xavier on FOX and a January 22nd trek to St. John's, also on FOX.
The Big East television slate is split between FOX, FS1, FS2 CBS and CBSSN. View the full release here.