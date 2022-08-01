Big East Big 12 Battle
Photo: Big East Big 12 Battle

(KMAland) -- The Big East and Big 12 Conferences have announced a two-year extension to the annual Big East/Big 12 Battle.

The agreement extends the series through the 2024-25 seasons.

View the full release here.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.