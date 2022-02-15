(Anita) -- A 19-5 fourth period pushed CAM over St. Albert in a back and forth Class 1A regional quarterfinal on Tuesday. The Cougars’ 54-45 win sends them into a regional semifinal rematch with Stanton on Friday evening.
While the win moves CAM to 19-4, all of the momentum was on the side of St. Albert (14-8) entering the fourth period.
“It was a roller coaster of a game,” CAM coach Joe Wollum admitted after the win. “We got off to an early start, St. Albert clawed back and then took a lead late in the third. We battled back and had a great fourth quarter.”
The success in the fourth came immediately after the Saintes put together their best stretch of the game, scoring nine of the final 13 points in the third period, which was capped by a buzzer-beating trey from Ella Klusman.
That 3-pointer helped the Saintes equal their biggest lead of the night, pushing it up to a 40-35 advantage. The Cougars trimmed one point off their deficit early in the fourth when St. Albert’s 6-foot-3 junior Lena Rosloniec was whistled for her fifth foul of the game with 6:38 to go. CAM took advantage in scoring 16 of the final 19.
“It was just a great game,” CAM’s Reese Snyder said. “We all played like family. We all just came together.”
The game-changing run included nine free throws, a Meredith Rich triple and baseline jumper and an Eva Steffensen bucket. Steffensen was the most consistent force all night for CAM, finishing with 22 points in a dynamic performance.
“For two years, I’ve been asking her to take games over,” Wollum said. “She’s just so unselfish, and tonight she picked her spots. There wasn’t a girl on the floor that could guard her when she wanted to (score). She knocked down some big shots and is a special player.”
Snyder added 11 points of her own while Rich put in seven of her 11 in the fourth and deciding period to help send the Cougars one step closer to a third state tournament appearance.
“I really thought when we didn’t give up second chance points (the game changed),” Wollum said. “That was most of St. Albert’s offense, I think. We really had to shut that down, but they’re so tough to rebound against with their size.”
Klusman led St. Albert with 16 points while Missy Evezic put in 10 points to go with 12 rebounds. The Saintes’ lone senior Pearl Reisz finished with seven points and six rebounds before fouling out in the closing moments.
The Cougars now turn their attention to a second matchup with Stanton, which improved to 23-0 with a win over Fremont-Mills on Tuesday. CAM lost to Stanton, 45-34, on January 27th.
“We just did not shoot the ball well at all,” Wollum said of the loss to Stanton. “We need to go down there and make some buckets. I thought we played good defense the first time. It’s a tough place to play. We always struggle going down there, but we’re up for the challenge and excited.”
Check out complete video interviews with Coach Wollum and Snyder following the win below.