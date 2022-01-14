(Sidney) -- A strong fourth quarter helped Sidney pull away from Clarinda for a 49-34 win in KMAland girls basketball on Thursday.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
The Cowgirls (5-5) pushed past Clarinda with an 18-6 final eight minutes, getting a combined 14 points from Kaden Payne and Avery Dowling in the closing frame.
“I think we (picked up the) intensity,” point guard Emily Hutt told KMA Sports. “We really wanted to get this game. We haven’t won anything (in 2022), and we really wanted to come out and show what we have.”
Chay Ward scored 13 of her 15 points in the first half to control much of the Cowgirls’ offense in the early-going. Meanwhile, Clarinda found just enough offense to keep the game close going into the final period.
“The girls came out really hard and competed,” Sidney coach Paige Landwehr said. “We’ve been talking about finishing a whole game. We’d struggled with that this year so it was good for them to finish the game strong.”
Joining Ward in double figures, Payne posted 14 points and Dowling ended up with all 12 of hers in the second half. Meanwhile, Hutt controlled the game from point guard, finishing with eight assists, six rebounds and three steals.
“I know that I’m not the best shooter on the court,” Hutt said. “We have a couple of those already, but we really need somebody to push the ball up the court and tell everybody where they need to be. It helps I know that I can get them open and get them the ball.”
“Her court vision is incredible,” Landwehr said of Hutt. “Just getting us set up on offense and knowing everything that is going on. It’s a full team effort.”
Clarinda lost their seventh straight game and fell to 3-12 with the defeat. The Cardinals had just one player in double figures with Amelia Hesse scoring 10 points. Chloe Strait added eight points, Bailey Norydke put in seven with eight boards and Taylor Cole had five points, five rebounds and three assists.
View full interviews with Coach Landwehr and Hutt below.