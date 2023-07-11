(Sioux City) – The West Harrison baseball team gave up one big inning and came up short of a bid for the State Tournament Tuesday night.
The Hawkeyes jumped out to an early lead but gave up a six-run sixth inning to Gehlen Catholic en route to a 9-6 loss in a Class 1A Substate Final at Sioux City East.
"We had two or three errors and that cost us some runs," said West Harrison Head Coach Rowdy Evans. "We had some mental mistakes on the basepaths that cost us some runs. I've got to give all the credit in the world to Gehlen. Every time we made a mistake, they just capitalized on it."
West Harrison wasted no time plating a run in the first, as Brady Melby reached on an error, moved to third on a single and scored on an RBI ground out by Sage Evans. The Hawkeyes tacked on two more in the third when Koleson Evans ripped a two-RBI single into right-center to put his team up 3-0.
The Jays evened things up in the fourth, scoring runs on an RBI triple, an error and an RBI single.
After a scoreless fifth, the wheels fell off for West Harrison in the bottom of the sixth. Gehlen scored six times, including twice on wild pitches, twice on bases-loaded hit batters and two RBI singles.
"We had a couple errors, we walked a couple guys and we hit a couple guys," said Evans. "They had a couple of bloop hits that found some green. It just snowballed on us. There was not really one thing that cost us that."
The Hawkeyes didn’t quit going into the last inning trailing by six. They plated three runs on RBI singles from Melby and Mason McIntosh and an RBI double from Koleson Evans. The rally wasn’t enough as they fell 9-6.
The loss ends the careers of seniors Sage Evans, Koleson Evans, Mason King, Melby, Walker Rife and Ethan Garcia. The senior class not only excelled on the baseball diamond but made two appearances at the State Basketball Tournament and set new heights for the football program.
"They're probably the best class that's ever rolled through West Harrison," said Evans. "I'm sure there's some guy in the bar that might jump about that comment, but just with their results, they are one of the best classes overall that we've ever had. They're going to be greatly missed. I'm hoping a lot of these young kids learned a lot these last couple years with those guys and we can move forward."
Koleson Evans led the offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Melby had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice, while King and McIntosh both had two hits.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Rowdy Evans in a video you can view below.
Gehlen got two-hit nights from Keaton Logan, Ryan Augustine and Zayne Weiland. Connor Kraft had an RBI triple and David Begnoche threw five innings of relief to get the win.