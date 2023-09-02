(Malvern) -- After a tight first half, the Sidney football team hit their stride offensively to pull away for their first win of the season on the road against East Mills.
The Cowboys (1-1) used six straight scoring drives between the second and third quarters to build towards a 70-32 win over their District 10 opponent Wolverines (1-1).
"I'm happy for my kids--they needed this, they wanted it, and they got it, and they played hard in a long game," Sidney Head Coach Shawn Thompson told KMA Sports. "After last week knocking the dust off and realizing that we could play some football--they brought it this week. They poured it all in there."
Michael Hensley led the way offensively. The junior running back balled out for the Cowboys, racking up 186 receiving yards on six catches, 169 rushing yards on 25 totes, and five total touchdowns--three rushing and two receiving.
"It finally clicked for me this week--last week I struggled with the run and struggled sometimes with catching the ball," said Hensley. "But, this week, I worked on lowering my shoulder on people in practice, and it paid off."
"He's our leader, and he's our dog--he's the guy we're going to keep giving the rock to and expect him to run hard, but that's what he does--he's a workhorse for us," said Thompson.
Hensley credited much of his night to his offensive line up front--Isac Hutt, Kolton Wilson, and Ben Kingslover.
"That might have been the best blocking I've ever played with," said Hensley. "They had so many holes and gave Grant time to throw and helped him when he scrambled."
Hensley also picked up an interception defensively late in the second half. Meanwhile, at the helm of the offensive clinic was quarterback Grant Whitehead, who finished 12-for-19 on the night for 292 yards and four touchdowns, along with 102 rushing yards and a score on seven carries.
"He's been magical--the guy makes plays that I can't believe he makes, and he sees the field well and is a natural leader," said Thompson. "He's a competitor, and he's just a great kid."
"I hadn't thrown a ball all year until this summer when we went to camp, and we really worked hard in the offseason getting that chemistry back we had in junior high," said Whitehead. "It just clicked."
Things were back and forth throughout the first half as East Mills struck first on the first play from scrimmage with a 46-yard rushing touchdown from Zach Thornburg, who left the game after the ensuing two-point try with an apparent shoulder injury. Sidney then snagged the following two scores after Whitehead hooked up with Hensley and Braedon Godfread on touchdown passes. East Mills responded with two straight scores, but the Cowboys took a 28-18 lead into halftime after Hensley and Godfread found paydirt on the ground.
From there, the Cowboys never looked back as they had taken a 56-32 lead by the end of a grueling and long third quarter, featuring a 65-yard touchdown pass from Whitehead to Hensley to open the half, a 15-yard scramble and score from Whitehead, and a 34-yard scoring run from Hensley.
"We felt like we were wearing them down," said Thompson. "But, the message to the kids was, 'Hey, they've got a legendary coach on the other side who's got every trick in the book, and he can figure us out.' Coach (Kevin) Schafer and his group are well coached, and you never even feel comfortable with a 30-point lead with those guys."
The Cowboys' defense also began to clutch up in the second half, allowing just two scores from a typically high-scoring East Mills offense.
"Braedon Godfread is a stud--every sport he plays, he's somebody you got to account for, and he's a rush end for us, and he gets there--then you put Michael Hensley on the other side, and you got two defensive ends who could be two of the better ones in the district," said Thompson. "Then you've got good linebacker play behind them, and then our defensive backs are playing physical, hard-nosed football and are coming up and making tackles them wouldn't have a year ago."
The Cowboys then put the game on ice in the fourth quarter after Godfread blocked a punt in the end zone and recovered it for a touchdown, and Whitehead picked up his fourth touchdown pass to Andreas Buttry, capping off an eight-play, 60-yard drive. On top of his receiving, rushing, and defensive touchdown, Godfread totaled 20 rushing yards, while Kolt Payne had 30 yards on three receptions. Godfread, Gabe Jackson, Tate Mount, and Mason Dovel picked up a sack, while Hutt had two tackles for loss.
East Mills was paced by Caleb Urban, who filled it at quarterback, amassing 133 yards and three touchdowns while completing 13 of his 21 passes. Jackson Embree had a touchdown and 69 receiving yards on six catches. The Wolverines look to bounce back next week against CAM.
Meanwhile, Sidney carries momentum into another road trip next week, taking on Griswold (0-2).
"We're just going to go week-to-week and game-to-game and see what happens," said Thompson. "I know my guys will have a good week of practice and be ready to play."
You can check out the full interviews with Whitehead, Hensley, and Thompson below: