(Cedar Falls) -- Harlan's electric offense surged in the second half of Saturday's Class 3A semifinal, putting the Cyclones into a state championship game for the 22nd time in program history with a 45-19 win over Humboldt on KMA 960 and putting one of the state's most storied programs on the verge of their first crown since 2009.
"In the end, we just made more plays than them," said Harlan Coach Todd Bladt. "We did stub our toe, though."
The win came behind a dazzling night from junior quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer, who tossed for 338 yards and four touchdowns in his first game in Cedar Falls since his seven-interception performance in last year's state championship game defeat to North Scott.
"It was great to come back here and do what we do best," he said. "We moved the ball around and made plays."
If that game was on Kasperbauer's mind, it didn't show as the gunslinger broke the Cyclones' school record for single-season touchdown passes, previously held by Joel Osborn in 2003. He finished the night with 44, putting him fifth all-time in the 11-man game for a season.
"I just kept it out of my head," he said. "We know we have a state championship on the line, so we just focused on that."
"He took what they gave us," Coach Bladt said.
Kasperbauer quickly settled into the UNI-Dome confines with the help of junior tight end Jacob Birch, who snagged seven passes for 81 yards and two scores in the first half.
"There were some nerves coming in," Birch said. "We got it going and kept making plays. Most of the time, I find openings, and Teagon gives me good balls. When you have as many weapons as we do, it opens up everything."
While Birch provided a security blanket for Kasperbauer, Aidan Hall and Connor Frame served as home-run threats, much like they have all season. Frame finished with four catches for 102 yards and a score, while Hall added five snags for 147 yards and a touchdown.
"I thought we struggled a bit at first," said Hall. "But we stepped it up in the second half. I think this is a wake-up call."
The game couldn't have started much worse for Harlan, as the defense surrendered an 83-yard touchdown run from Humboldt's Caden Matson on the second play. The score was the first points scored on Harlan since their October 8th contest against ADM.
"We missed a gap," Bladt said. "We were one gap off, and it bit us."
However, their defense eventually regrouped and kept Matson -- a 2,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard rusher -- at bay on Saturday.
"Our defense stepped up and made big play after big play to give the ball back to the offense."
Harlan quickly countered Matson's strike with a nine-yard touchdown connection between Kasperbauer and Birch to give Harlan a 7-6 lead. The Cyclones added another touchdown from the combo. This one from 24 out pushed Harlan's lead to 14-6 at halftime.
Both teams had ample opportunities in the second half but couldn't convert. Harlan had two trips to the red zone come up empty-handed after a missed field goal and a turnover on downs, while Humboldt failed to convert a pair of fourth downs. Harlan also had two fumbles in the first half.
The second half started with another fumble, this time on a punt attempt. Humboldt recovered the errant snap in the end zone but couldn't convert the two-point conversion, making the score 14-12.
They wouldn't get any closer.
Kasperbauer found Frame for a 48-yard score to push the lead to 21-12, and Hall sealed Humboldt's fate with a 61-yard interception return, followed by a 70-yard score on a screen pass, making the score 35-12.
"We talked about it at halftime," Hall said about the screen pass. "We called it, and it was wide open. I just had to make a play in the open field, and that's what I did."
Humboldt added another touchdown, but Harlan countered with a field goal and a score in the waning seconds of the victory, their 99th postseason win in program history.
Harlan can snag their 100th win and 13th state championship next Friday with a victory over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in the 3A title game. The Nighthawks flexed their muscle on Saturday with an impressive 42-0 win over Solon.
"They're a good football team," said Bladt. "There's no doubt about that. We will have to play disciplined."
Harlan beat BHRV 44-7 in last year's state semifinal, but Coach Bladt and his team know that was a different squad than the 2021 version.
"We have some unfinished business," he said. "Now the opportunity is in front of them. But we are going to live in the moment and enjoy right now."
Hear Friday's 3A title game at 1 p.m. on KMA-FM 99.1. Check out the full interviews with Birch, Hall and Kasperbauer below.