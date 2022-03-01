(Des Moines) -- Glenwood used a 23-3 run to take a 64-59 Class 4A state quarterfinal win over Bondurant-Farrar on Tuesday afternoon. There was a slow start and a shaky finish, but the long streak has the Rams (20-4) on their way to a third consecutive state semifinal.
Glenwood’s fourth state tournament victory in the past three seasons could be broken down into three parts. There was a strong Bondurant-Farrar start, a huge Rams wave of dominance and a near-comeback from the Bluejays (16-8).
“It started off, and we got kicked in the throat,” senior Madison Camden said. “It was rough.”
Mia Miller scored 11 of her 13 points in the first nine minutes, and Hannah Greene hit a pair of three-pointers off the bench to stake the Bluejays to a 24-16 advantage during the early portions of the second period. Then, Glenwood found their feet.
The Rams rolled off the next 16 points and quickly responded from Katelyn Lappe’s three-point play with a buzzer-beating triple from junior Jenna Hopp, who joined with Camden in putting in a game-high 18 points each.
“The girls stayed the course,” Coach Brian Rasmussen said. “They stuck with the game plan, we made a few tweaks and were able to turn the tables.”
Glenwood didn’t slow down after halftime, getting a pair of quick steals and layups to push their lead up to 12. Another strong finish to the third period had the Rams up by 14. That would extend all the way up to 17 with 4:55 to go. However, Bondurant-Farrar would not go away. The Bluejays scored the next 10 and 15 of 16 to pull within three with just under two minutes to go.
“We kind of talked in the locker room,” senior Abby Hughes said. “We were having flashbacks from last year when Ballard came back (in the state championship). That initiated some fire in that timeout, and we were not going to let them take this from us again.”
Bondurant-Farrar’s Tayona Keys missed on a potential game-tying three-pointer, and Camden followed with two free throws to extend the lead to five. Hughes grabbed an offensive rebound on a free throw miss and scored to give the Rams the seven-point cushion they would need to finish out the win.
“We’re still talking about 16-17 year-old kids playing on a big stage,” Coach Rasmussen said of the shaky fourth. “We do have some experience in being here before, and it was enough to have enough poise at the end to take care of the ball and finish with some big free throws throws.”
The defense led to plenty of offense, as they finished with 20 points off turnovers and had eight of their 10 fast break points in the second half.
“”We had a great run,” Hopp said. “We were getting defensive stops and that was leading to transition buckets. We went into a zone defense and focused on their post. She’s a great player, so we tried double-teaming her. She still scored, but you can’t really do anything about that. It was a great team win.”
Hopp shined all over the floor with the 18 points to go with six steals, five assists and four rebounds. Camden added three assists and three steals with her 18 points, and Hughes also hit double figures with 17 points of her own.
Bondurant-Farrar’s Katelyn Lappe had a strong second half with 16 of her 19 points coming in the final 16 minutes. She also had nine rebounds, six blocks and five assists. Mia Miller added 13 points and seven assists, and Hannah Greene pitched in 11 points off the bench.
Glenwood advances on to a Class 4A state semifinal with Bishop Heelan Catholic — a 54-33 winner over Waverly-Shell Rock later Tuesday.
“We’re ready for the opportunity and super excited to get that first one out of the way,” Rasmussen said. “It’s always a little unnerving, so hopefully we will be loose and ready to go on Thursday.”
Hear Glenwood/Heelan on Thursday evening at 6:45 on KMA-FM 99.1. View complete interviews with Rasmussen, Hopp, Hughes and Camden below.