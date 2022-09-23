(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills remained unbeaten in Class 8-Player District 9 and notched their 13th consecutive win over East Mills with 36 second-half points Friday night.
The Knights (4-1, 3-0) overcame a 10-point deficit to edge their Corner Conference foe, 44-25.
"Huge win," Coach Greg Ernster said. "I think this proves our kids can be resilient and battle. This is huge for us."
The victory secured a happy Homecoming for the Knights as they braved through the wet conditions.
"It was a good night for a football game," junior running back Braxton Blackburn said. "We stuck to the game plan, and it worked out."
A Homecoming win seemed murky at halftime when East Mills took an 18-8 lead into the half.
"At halftime, we were kind of down," Blackburn said. "But we came out and got our energy back."
"They hit us in the mouth in the first half," quarterback Taylor Reed said.
The Knights opened the game with a meticulous 15-play, 65-yard drive that consumed nearly 10 minutes. Blackburn capped the lengthy possession with a touchdown run to give Fremont-Mills an early lead.
Two touchdown passes from Zach Thornburg to Mason Crouse -- and a field goal from Ryan Stortenbecker -- stumped Fremont-Mills through the first 24 minutes.
"Our message to the kids was to stick with the plan and believe we could finish this," Ernster said.
F-M's defense stymied East Mills on the first drive of the second half. One play later, Reed connected with Owen Thornton for a 42-yard score to trim the deficit to 18-16.
"It was just a simple post route," Reed said. "I found him open and let him do the rest."
Reed then stepped up on defense, snagging an interception that set the stage for a 28-yard touchdown run by Payten VanHouten to give Fremont-Mills a 22-18 lead late in the third quarter.
Thornton picked off a pass on the next drive, and Fremont-Mills capitalized with a 52-yard rushing score from Blackburn to grow their lead to 30-18.
East Mills cut the margin to one score with a 78-yard kick return touchdown by Davis McGrew, but the Knights iced the win with two rushing touchdowns from Blackburn.
F-M's defense held East Mills to only 56 yards in the second half while forcing three turnovers, including two interceptions by Reed.
"The first half, they hit us with crossing routes," Reed said. "I was just sitting in my zone, reading them and making a play on the ball. We knew they were going to throw the ball. We just had to make plays when the ball was in the air."
"We kept competing," Ernster said about the defense. "It was a next-play mentality. We try to win every play. We adjusted, and the boys played much better in the second half."
F-M churned for 255 yards and five touchdowns on Friday night. Blackburn led the efforts with 148 yards and four scores on 19 totes.
"The first half, I was struggling getting through the hole," Blackburn said. "We changed some plays, and I found the cutback. I just tried to run hard and hit someone when they came at me."
"It's a grind-it-out mentality," Ernster said about the rushing attack. "Our boys know we won't score on every play. We keep chipping away, and things happened for us."
The Knights were far from one-dimensional. Reed completed six passes for 106 yards on Friday, another sign of his progression during his first year at quarterback.
"I can't speak highly enough about that kid," Ernster said of Reed. "He's a great kid and a great competitor. He was a darn good quarterback tonight.”
"I've progressed a lot," Reed said. "I just try to do what he (Ernster) wants me to do."
Thornburg led East Mills with 195 yards and two passing touchdowns., and Crouse had 10 catches for 126 yards. East Mills struggled on the ground and unofficially had -7 yards rushing. The Wolverines (3-2, 1-2) hope for a bounce back next week in a district matchup with Bedford that will likely have postseason implications.
As for Fremont-Mills, the Knights remain unbeaten in Class 8-Player District 9 with three games remaining. They have a matchup looming with unbeaten Lenox in three weeks, but the next opponent, East Union, is their top priority.
"We're going to take the one game at a time approach," he said. "We have to go 1-0 and not worry about anything else."
Check out the full interviews with Blackburn and Coach Ernster below.