(Glenwood) — The Class 4A No. 1 Glenwood girls used a big fourth quarter to pull away for a win in a state-ranked non-conference battle Tuesday night.
The Rams (10-2) won a game of runs and doubled up Class 5A No. 14 Indianola (11-2) in the fourth quarter to come away with a 70-57 win at home.
“I’m not sure we played our best basketball, but I thought we played well as a team,” said Glenwood Head Coach Brian Rasmussen. “I thought we did some good things on both ends of the floor.”
Indianola scored 10 of the first 11 points in the game, before Glenwood came back with an 8-0 run of their own to get within one. The two teams traded the lead and ended the first frame even at 13. In the second, things stayed within one possession for most of the quarter and Glenwood was able to get their lead to five twice, but back-to-back buckets by the Indians cut it back to a 31-30 lead at the break.
In the third, Glenwood lengthened the lead out to nine at one point, but the Indians came charging back each time, including a quick 6-0 run to cut it back to a one-possession game headed into the fourth.
The final frame was all Rams, who started the quarter scoring 11 of the first 15. Glenwood would hit 9-of-12 at the charity stripe to pull away and get the win.
“In the first half, our defense led to some good transition buckets when we weren’t shooting it the best,” said Rasmussen. “We had some players step up tonight and overall, it was a great team victory.”
The win ended a stretch that saw the Rams lose two-of-three — to Nebraska Class A No. 2 Fremont and 12-1 Maryville.
“We tried to find the strangest opponents we could to help us get ready for the postseason,” said Rasmussen. “When it comes to the end of the season, hopefully we’re playing our best basketball because we’ve been in situations and had the opportunity to play in tight games. Hopefully, we’ll be able to play and control our emotions, play with patience and poise, all of the stuff we want to do in a close basketball game.”
Four Glenwood players finished in double figures, led by Elle Scarborough, who had 21 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals. Jenna Hopp finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds, while Abby Hughes tallied 12 points and Coryl Matheny added 10.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Rasmussen, Scarborough and Hopp in a video you can view below.
Indianola was led by 19 points from Lauren Blake. Northwest Missouri State commit Kendall Clatt finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds.