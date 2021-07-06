(Sidney) — A big second inning at the plate and some timely defense led the Fremont-Mills softball team to an opening round win over Sidney to start the postseason.
The Knights (12-13) scored five in the second to pick up a 6-0 win and avenge two earlier losses this year to the Cowgirls.
“I’m extremely excited for the seniors to get another game,” said F-M Head Coach Kyle Fichter. “Sidney’s handed it to us twice this year, so to be able to play a complete game and get a win is pretty nice.”
After stranding a couple of runners in the first, F-M broke through in a big way in the second frame. Kennedy Lamkins walked and Addi Meese reached on an error before Macy Mitchell ripped a pitch past third base for a two-RBI double. Taylor Morgan reached on a bunt single and Izzy Weldon hit an RBI single to make it 3-0. Malea Moore followed with a sacrifice fly and Weldon came around to score on another Sidney error to break things open.
“I think anything we tried worked for us,” said Fichter. “We got lucky on a couple of hits that dropped in and a line shot down the third baseline that tipped off a glove. We built some momentum and went with it from there.”
The only other scoring of the game was an insurance run for the Knights in the sixth. Weldon reached on a bunt single, stole second and came around to score on a throwing error to put F-M up 6-0.
Weldon paced the 10-hit attack for the Knights, with three safeties and two runs. Tori Kilpatrick and Meese both had two hits, while Mitchell drove in two.
Morgan was terrific in the circle for the Knights, scattering five hits and striking out eight in the complete game effort. Sidney stranded nine runners on the night.
“My adrenaline is pumping right now,” said Morgan. “We definitely played a great offensive and defensive game. We’ve lost to them two times and finally getting that win felt great.”
F-M advances to a regional quarterfinal matchup Wednesday night at Lenox. The Knights lost both matchups in the regular season with the Tigers, 8-1 and 6-0.
KMA Sports talked with Morgan and Fichter in a video interview you can view below.
Sidney pounded out five hits in the win. Makenna Laumann had a double and struck out 11 in the circle, while only surrendering two earned runs. The Cowgirls’ season comes to an end at 10-12. They lose senior Jolie Sheldon.