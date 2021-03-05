(Clarinda) -- Clarinda’s Cole Ridnour put together a monster senior season that garnered him the Class 2A-9 Defensive MVP. On Friday, that paid off as he signed with Graceland.
“Recruiting started off really slow in the beginning,” Ridnour told KMA Sports, “but it started going fast halfway through the year.”
Ridnour, who had 63 tackles, 14 for loss and 1.5 sacks this past season, says Graceland started recruiting him in the early part of the year. They stuck with him throughout, and that really stood out to him.
“I took a visit,” he said. “I really liked their campus and their facilities. Graceland is in a small town, and I’m from a small town. I think I can fit in well.”
Ridnour says he figures to play middle linebacker for the Yellowjackets, which have a KMAland connection with Bedford alum Willie Lawrence coordinating the defense.
“They like me at middle linebacker,” Ridnour said. “They think I can fit in really well with the defense.”
With Friday’s signature, Ridnour says it makes a dream that he’s had for a long time official.
“It means a lot,” he said. “I’ve been working towards this since 4th grade when I first started.”
Check out the video with Ridnour linked below.