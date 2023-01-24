(Avoca) -- A successful senior year opened AHSTW lineman Jaicob Madsen to the possibility of college football. Now, he’s on his way to extend that career at Briar Cliff in Sioux City.
“Originally, I didn’t have any plans (to play college football),” Madsen told KMA Sports on Tuesday’s Upon Further Review. “I was planning to go to a two-year school, but we had a spectacular start (to the football season) and a really good finish, which just kind of drug my attention more towards football.”
Madsen, who earned Class A District 7 First Team All-District on the defensive line this past season, found a perfect fit with Briar Cliff.
“Briar Cliff was one of four to reach out,” Madsen said. “They treated me as one of their own already when I went up there for a visit. They kind of got my attention through that. They’re a smaller school, so it helped me make that decision a little bit better.”
The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Madsen had 25.5 tackles on defense and helped an explosive AHSTW offense rush for 2697 yards and throw for 1757 yards.
“It’s great,” Madsen added about getting the chance to play at the next level. “I’ve got a really good chance playing here in the next couple years, so just having that thought in my head has given me the will power to just kind of keep going and see where things can go.”
Listen to much more with Madsen on his college decision linked below.