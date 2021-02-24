(Greenfield) -- A scorching start was more than enough for Nodaway Valley to make history on Wednesday night in a 55-33 2A regional final win over AHSTW.
The No. 4 Wolverines (23-0) maintained their undefeated mark to clinch their first trip to the state tournament.
“I’m just happy for the kids,” Coach Brian Eisbach told KMA Sports. “They worked so hard. They got robbed of a track season last year. They were so close to getting to this round last year. I’m just proud of them.”
While Nodaway Valley advanced a round further than a year ago, in order to do something no Wolverines program had ever done, they’d have to avenge a 2020 regional semifinal loss to the Vikings.
“Losing to them last year, same place (in Atlantic),” junior Maddax DeVault said. “We really came into it with everything we got. We wanted the revenge, and it was even better because it was the game to go to state.”
DeVault and freshman Lindsey Davis sparked the Wolverines to a 22-2 run to open the game and never looked back on their way to the dominant victory.
“We really focused the last couple days,” Eisbach said. “We went up 10 (in a regional semifinal) against South Central Calhoun and got sloppy. We lost focus, and we knew that was not going to work against AHSTW. They were engaged, they were excited for the opportunity and they came out and punched them in the mouth.”
“We came out so strong,” senior Macy Kuhns added. “It was more mental than physical. You have to want it more than them, and it showed we wanted it so bad.”
DeVault and Davis combined to score 20 points in the first period, finishing with 23 and 16, respectively, for the game. Lexi Shike posted 7 points and 10 rebounds, Corinne Bond finished with 4 points and 18 boards and Kuhns pitched in 3 points and five assists.
“I couldn’t be happier for (seniors Bond, Kuhns and Shike),” Eisbach said. “They’re the type of kids you want your daughter to be like when she’s their age. It means a lot and makes me really proud of them.”
The offense proved explosive and efficient at times, but the defense was even better. The Wolverines held AHSTW star seniors Claire Denning (16), Kailey Jones (7) and Claire Harris (3) nearly 10 points under their combined season average. Many of those coming when the game was no longer in doubt. Jones did add 13 rebounds and block five shots to contribute in other ways.
However, it wasn’t nearly enough against a Nodaway Valley team motivated to bring their communities on a journey many years in the making. While the school as its known now has never been to Des Moines, Bridgewater-Fontanelle last went in 1981.
“Our goal was to go to state,” Davis said. “We’ve been working on it all year, and we’re very happy about it.”
“It’s crazy to me that it’s never happened before,” DeVault added. “All these other schools go every year and maybe it doesn’t mean as much to them. This being our first time, I can’t put it into words.”
The Wolverines nabbed the No. 4 seed in the tournament and will play next Tuesday night at 9:00 PM against North Linn (21-2) in a 2A state quarterfinal.
“There’s a big difference between getting to state and winning a game at state,” Coach Eisbach said. “I think the attitude will be positive and upbeat. Just go do the best we can, work hard and see what happens.”
AHSTW’s season finishes at 17-7 and one game shy of state for the second straight year. Along with Denning, Harris and Jones, Holly Hoepner, Julia Kock and Makenzie Whyte suited for the final time.
View complete video interviews with Coach Eisbach, DeVault, Davis and Kuhns below.