(KMAland) -- According to multiple reports, Iowa will host North Carolina and Nebraska will welcome Georgia Tech in this year’s Big Ten/ACC men’s basketball challenge.
Dates and television designations are expected to be announced at a later date. Here’s the list of the matchups:
North Carolina at Iowa
Purdue at Miami
Penn State at Virginia Tech
Louisville at Wisconsin
Georgia Tech at Nebraska
Pittsburgh at Northwestern
Maryland at Clemson
Boston College at Minnesota
Syracuse at Rutgers
Illinois at Duke
Indiana at Florida State
Ohio State at Notre Dame
NC State at Michigan
Michigan State at Virginia