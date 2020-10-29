Big Ten/ACC Challenge
(KMAland) -- According to multiple reports, Iowa will host North Carolina and Nebraska will welcome Georgia Tech in this year’s Big Ten/ACC men’s basketball challenge.

Dates and television designations are expected to be announced at a later date. Here’s the list of the matchups:

North Carolina at Iowa

Purdue at Miami

Penn State at Virginia Tech

Louisville at Wisconsin

Georgia Tech at Nebraska

Pittsburgh at Northwestern

Maryland at Clemson

Boston College at Minnesota

Syracuse at Rutgers

Illinois at Duke

Indiana at Florida State

Ohio State at Notre Dame

NC State at Michigan

Michigan State at Virginia

