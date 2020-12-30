(Rosemont) -- The Big Ten Conference has released the upcoming season’s volleyball schedule.
The conference-only schedule is 11 weeks with two games each week against the same opponent from January 22nd through April 3rd.
Nebraska will open the season at Indiana on January 22nd and 23rd and have their home opening series with Northwestern on January 29th and 30th.
Iowa will open with Illinois at home on January 22nd and 23rd before a trip to Purdue the 29th and 30th. View the complete schedule linked here.