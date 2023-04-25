(Rosemont) -- The Big Ten Conference has announced the breakdown of conference opponents for all 14 schools.
Each team plays a 20-game conference schedule.
Iowa's schedule features home games against Nebraska, Ohio State and Rutgers, road games against Indiana, Michigan State and Northwestern and home/away series with Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue and Wisconsin.
Nebraska faces Michigan State, Penn State and Purdue at home, Illinois, Iowa and Maryland on the road and home/away series with Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin.
View the full list of matchups here.