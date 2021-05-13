(Rosemont) -- The Big Ten Conference has announced opponents for all 14 schools for the 2021-22 men’s basketball conference season.
Iowa will play home and aways with Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State and Purdue and will have home only meetings with Indiana, Michigan State and Northwestern. Their away only matchups are with Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin.
In addition to their home and away with Iowa, Nebraska will also play Indiana, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin twice. Their home only meetings are with Illinois, Maryland and Minnesota while their away only matchups are Michigan State, Penn State and Purdue.
View the complete release from the Big Ten Conference linked here.